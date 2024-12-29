View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

DEC 29

I suspect this piece in today’s Wall Street Journal - headlined, “The Progressive Moment in Global Politics Is Over” - is overly optimistic, but it’s a fun read anyway. It’s a long piece detailing many recent events I’ve written about here, and it’s a strong effort at putting many of them together in a single piece.

The reality, of course, is that while they might currently be on a downswing, “progressives” - a soft term for the Marxists and Maoists among us - will never relent unless and until they are forced to relent. While their relative political influence might ebb and flow, they will never be “over,” and the fight against them requires eternal vigilance by those of us who value individual freedoms and prosperity.

Here are some excerpts from the WSJ story:

The progressive moment is over—at least for now.

This past year showed that the progressive politics that dominated most industrialized countries over the past two decades or more is shifting to the right, fueled by working-class anxieties over the economy and immigration, and growing fatigue with issues from climate change to identity politics.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House is the most dramatic and important example—but it is far from the only one.

Across Europe, where economic growth has largely stalled, conservatives and populist right-wing parties are making unprecedented gains. Three-quarters of governments in the European Union are either led by a right-of-center party or are ruled by a coalition that includes at least one.

The shift is set to continue. Canada appears poised to kick out a deeply unpopular progressive prime minister and Germany is expected to dump its center-left government. Polls show the top two parties in Germany represent the center-right and the far-right.

…

In country after country, many working-class voters—especially those outside the biggest cities—are signaling the same thing: They mistrust the establishment—from academics to bankers to traditional politicians—and feel these elites are out of touch and don’t care about people like them.

Years of increased migration and trade, coupled with low economic growth, have led to a backlash and a rise in nationalism, where people want more of a sense of control, political analysts say. The rise of social media has exacerbated divisions and led to an upsurge in antiestablishment parties.

“It’s a broad shift that goes across countries,” said Ruy Teixeira, a lifelong Democrat who now works for the center-right American Enterprise Institute think tank. “Working-class people are just pissed off—about immigration, about all the culture war stuff, and the relatively poor economic performance that has shaped the working-class experience in the 21st century.”

…

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s center-left Liberal Party looks to be careening toward a decisive election loss, trailing the Conservative Party by roughly 20 points in opinion polls. Trudeau must hold a vote by October 2025.

Voters are experiencing “Trudeau fatigue” after a rocky nine years in power and are frustrated with high inflation, elevated housing costs and anger over Canada’s open-door immigration policies, said Shachi Kurl, president of polling firm Angus Reid.

One recent poll by Abacus Data showed more Canadians had a positive view of Trump than of Trudeau.

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, has taken up much of the same populist rhetoric used by other right-wing movements around the world. In 2022, he aligned himself with Canada’s trucker convoys, a protest movement ignited by opposition to vaccine mandates and Covid-19 lockdowns.

Poilievre also has called for curtailing many of the policies introduced by Trudeau to curb climate change, including a carbon tax; pressed Trudeau about voters’ affordability concerns; and said he would reduce immigration.

…

In Europe, politicians also face a far more skeptical electorate after years of stagnant real wages and rising migration. That has fueled support both for the establishment right—made up of social conservatives and free-market champions—and for antiestablishment populists, who want protection from migration and trade, said Manès Weisskircher, a political scientist at the Dresden University of Technology.

The rapid reshuffling of voters’ priorities in the past few years has made issues associated with the center-left—such as climate change, social justice and identity politics—seem less relevant, said Ursula Münch, director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing, Germany. That could mean governments become more concerned with national rather than international priorities, reducing cooperation in areas from security to the environment.

“It turns out people [in the West] value their own jobs more than whether some islands are going to sink into the ocean,” she said.

…

Last June, voters across the EU elected a new European Parliament. The clear victor was the conservative European People’s Party. About half of government heads in the 27-country bloc belong to parties affiliated with the EPP.

But further to the right, gains were even bigger. Parties such as Germany’s AfD, France’s National Rally and Italy’s Brothers of Italy are scattered across multiple—and sometimes mutually hostile—groups in the chamber. Yet together, they now form the second biggest contingent in the house after the EPP, a big jump from the last election.

National Rally scored about one-third of the votes at the European election and in the first round of the French general election a few weeks later. Despite a mixed second-round performance, it is now the largest single party in France’s National Assembly.

The nationalist, anti-immigration AfD won its first state election in eastern Germany this autumn and finished a strong second in two others. Ahead of February’s general election, opinion polls suggest it could get 16% to 20% of votes, behind only the conservative Christian Democratic Union at 30% to 34%.

The center-left government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the least popular since 1949, according to Manfred Güllner, the head of public polling firm Forsa.