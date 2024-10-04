ADM pauses CO2 injection at carbon capture storage site after finding potential leak

By Leah Douglas

October 2, 20243:44 PM CDTUpdated a day ago

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The agribusiness company Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM.N), opens new tab has paused injection of carbon dioxide at its Illinois carbon capture and storage (CCS) site after discovering a potential leak deep underground, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The CCS operation at ADM's Decatur facility, the first major project of its kind in the U.S., is meant to demonstrate that the technology - billed as a tool in the fight against climate change - can be deployed safely.

On Sept. 24, ADM detected potential movement of brine "between different formations" at a depth of 5,000 feet, according to a Sept. 27 letter sent from the company to the Environmental Protection Agency and seen by Reuters.

Environmental groups in Illinois have expressed concern that the CCS project could pose a risk to their drinking water.

"We can't afford to wait for a disaster," said Pam Richart, a leader in a coalition of local groups opposed to CCS projects above the Mahomet Aquifer, which sits below the ADM site.

ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson said the incident presents no risk to surface or groundwater or to public health, and that injection had been paused at the site while the company conducts additional tests.

In September, ADM confirmed that the EPA in August found that the company had violated federal safe drinking water rules by failing to follow an emergency response plan after a leak at one of the site's monitoring wells.