View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

SEP 18

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Subscribed

At an event last night in Glendale, AZ, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told attendees that he is now the target of an investigation by the Biden/Harris National Marine Fisheries Service. The NMFS has apparently renewed a 20-year-old investigation into a claim that he somehow illegally obtained a sample of whale tissue during the course of one of his environmental advocacy efforts.

Share

As RFK, Jr. points out here, the statute of limitations on this supposed crime expired 15 years ago. It is no coincidence this absurd weaponization of a regulatory agency happens only after RFK, Jr. endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency.

This is an act of evil that really does threaten every norm our Republic is supposed to stand for. Below is a video of Kennedy’s remarks, followed by a transcript.

Transcript:

I'm going to tell you something that nobody knows. This week I receive right after I endorse President Trump. I received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute saying that they were investigating me for collecting a whale specimen 20 years ago. It's 15 years past the statute of limitations. They're opening an investigation. And this is all about the weaponization of our government against political opponents of the party in power. And it's dangerous for our democracy, as my father understood. And every American, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, should be offended by it.

[End]

That is all.