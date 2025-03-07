The Paris Agreement is a landmark international treaty aimed at addressing climate change. Here’s a concise history of its development and key milestones:

Background

The Paris Agreement emerged from decades of global efforts to combat climate change, building on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), established in 1992. The UNFCCC laid the groundwork for subsequent agreements like the Kyoto Protocol (1997), which set binding emission reduction targets for developed countries. However, the Kyoto Protocol had limitations, including the lack of participation from major emitters like the United States and no obligations for developing nations. By the late 2000s, the need for a more inclusive and flexible framework became evident.

Lead-Up to Paris

The idea for a new, universal climate agreement gained traction after the Copenhagen Accord in 2009 (COP15), which, while non-binding, introduced the goal of limiting global warming to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. The 2011 Durban Platform (COP17) set the stage for negotiations toward a broader agreement to be adopted by 2015, involving both developed and developing countries.

Negotiations intensified through subsequent Conferences of the Parties (COPs), with key preparatory meetings in Lima (COP20, 2014) and Geneva (2015). A major breakthrough was the U.S.-China joint announcement in 2014, where both nations committed to climate action, signaling global momentum.

Adoption: December 12, 2015

The Paris Agreement was adopted at COP21 in Paris, France, hosted from November 30 to December 12, 2015. After intense negotiations, 196 parties (195 countries plus the European Union) agreed to the text. Key features include:

Long-term goal : Limit global temperature rise to “well below” 2°C, with efforts to pursue 1.5°C.

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) : Countries submit voluntary plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, updated every five years.

Transparency : A framework for monitoring and reporting progress.

Finance : Commitment to mobilize $100 billion annually by 2020 from developed nations to support climate action in developing countries.

Adaptation and Resilience: Emphasis on adapting to climate impacts and supporting vulnerable nations.

Entry into Force: November 4, 2016

The agreement required ratification by at least 55 countries representing 55% of global emissions. This threshold was met faster than expected, driven by major emitters like China, the U.S., and the EU. It entered into force on November 4, 2016, just before COP22 in Marrakech.

Key Developments Post-Adoption

2017 : The U.S., under President Trump, announced its intent to withdraw (effective November 4, 2020), though President Biden rejoined on February 19, 2021.

2018 : The “Katowice Rulebook” (COP24) was finalized, providing detailed guidelines for implementing the agreement.

2021 : COP26 in Glasgow reinforced the 1.5°C target, with commitments to phase down coal and increase climate finance.

Ongoing: NDCs are periodically updated, with mixed progress. Global emissions continue to rise, though renewable energy adoption is accelerating.

The Paris Agreement remains a cornerstone of global climate policy, balancing ambition with flexibility to accommodate diverse national circumstances. Its success hinges on collective action and accountability, which continue to evolve as the climate crisis deepens.

