DAVID BLACKMON

JUN 13

Reuters reports that Canada’s Trans-Mountain pipeline is running smoothly and without significant issues now, transporting up to 890,000 barrels of oil per day of Albertan and British Columbian crude across the Canadian Rockies to Vancouver.

From the Vancouver terminal, officials expect to be able to load up to 22 massive oil tankers full of crude every month and ship it across the ocean to be delivered to China and other Asian destinations. So far, so good, right? Sure, from a pure operational perspective, Trans-Mountain is a huge success.

But when I read this story, my mind immediately goes to the fact that about 800,000 of those 890,000 barrels of crude each day could have by now be moving down to the US Gulf Coast on the Keystone XL Pipeline, where the oil would be refined by the world’s best refining companies under the world’s strictest emissions regulations. Instead, it is going to Asian ports where regulations are far laxer, thus needlessly raising global emissions.

But wait: You may remember that the main argument used by Biden and the climate alarm community in opposition to Keystone XL was that it would raise emissions. Yeah, that was a lie, and they all knew it at the time.

Another argument used by Biden and his green supporters was that the completion of Keystone XL would result in increased Canadian oil production, that Biden could lower emissions by forcing Canadian operators to leave it in the ground. Yeah, that was another bald-faced lie, and they all knew it at the time.

Ironically, Justin Trudeau’s leftist government made sure of that, providing low-interest capital to fund the major Trans-Mountain expansion that doubled its capacity. Trudeau did that specifically to make sure the Albertan oil would not remain in the ground. Not only that, but the cancellation of Keystone XL simply means that hundreds of thousands of additional barrels of Canadian crude flow into the US every day via vastly more-polluting and less safe trains and trucks.

Oh.

Literally every argument used by the radical climate alarmist left to kill Keystone XL was 180 degrees from the truth. It was all lies.

If you still believe anything these people say has anything to do with protecting you or the environment, well, as the great Bill Engvall would say, here’s your sign:

