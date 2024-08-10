WEF: Climate Change Causes Pakistani Men to Beat up Their Wives

Essay by Eric Worrall

Apparently the problem is not that some Pakistani men are cowardly wife beaters, the problem is climate change.

The evidence that climate change is playing a role in Pakistan floods is less than conclusive.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory New study reveals the influence of natural climate drivers on extreme monsoons in Pakistan A new study by researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory looks at the influence of natural climate variability on extreme flooding in Pakistan.

The study analyzed over 40 years of data and found that natural climate variability accounts for over 70% of observed monsoon variability and extremes in Pakistan during the 21st century, with climate change potentially adding to their severity. A new study by researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory looks at some of the influences that could be driving the increasingly severe weather over Pakistan. Published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, the study analyzed over 40 years of data and found that natural climate variability, which includes factors such as sea surface temperature and jet stream anomalies, accounts for over 70% of observed monsoon variability and extremes in Pakistan during the 21st century — with climate change potentially adding to their severity. … Although natural climate variability can explain more than 70% of the precipitation variability over Pakistan, Ashfaq explained that climate change may still play an indirect role. The increased variabilities in jet stream and sea surface temperatures and co-occurrence of multiple forcings may be caused by climate change. Additionally, more atmospheric moisture caused by warmer global temperatures can lead to heavier rainfall, especially when combined with other dynamic forcings. However, further research is necessary to fully understand the impact of climate change on monsoons in Pakistan. “The link between climate change and extreme weather should be carefully evaluated,” Ashfaq said. “Climate change may have an indirect role in shaping the changes in the characteristics of identified forcings, but they’re all part of naturally occurring variability in the atmosphere and the oceans.” … Read more: https://www.ornl.gov/news/new-study-reveals-influence-natural-climate-drivers-extreme-monsoons-pakistan

If the flood events are likely natural, or even if there is a threat from climate change, the real question is, what can be done about the floods?

There is evidence that Pakistan could do a lot more to alleviate the damage from floods.

Given the barrage has been largely neglected in the 75 years since the fall of the British Raj, it is a testament to the remarkable workmanship of the British imperial age that the barrage held back part of the 2022 floods.

Perhaps if Pakistani politicians and officials stopped stealing all the infrastructure money, and spent a decent amount of cash on flood control measures, they wouldn’t have to rely on historic monuments to mitigate the devastation caused by likely entirely natural flood events. Bonus points if Pakistan makes a bigger effort to address cultural acceptance of child marriages, kidnapping, rape and domestic abuse of women, instead of blaming the problem on climate change.