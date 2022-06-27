I have written, thought, and believed in “Global Energy Fairness,” for over the last two decades.

Over the last year I have curated and published over 1,700 articles on Substack which are searchable (?)

I believe that daily curation of a subject as complex as energy, et al., is necessary to have access to the leading energy thinkers and writers in real time: some of smartest thought leaders for practical environmentalism and global energy fairness.

My guide is that I won't publish anything that is mundane or unimportant about The Planet’s Energy. My purpose is to provide fair, balance, and global stories, if only to make certain my gentle readership doesn’t miss the news that is timely and historical.

Also, I want these author friends and allies to receive the attention and respect they richly deserve.