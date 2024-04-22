The Word Merchant
Keeper of America
By Steve Heins
13 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
8
Electric cars are a Trojan horse for the destruction of driving Ross Clark
But the government undermined the whole process by announcing that hybrids, too, will be banned, and trying to force us to leap to full electric…
14 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
16
8
California wants to harness more than half its land to combat climate change by 2045. Here’s how
Califorlornia out does itself: California has unveiled an ambitious plan to help combat the worsening climate crisis with one of its invaluable assets…
16 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
4
Chris Wright Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board
Chris is Oil & Gas’s best spokesman and one of the international energy thought leader. He is very deserving of support given his humanity and…
16 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
6
Earth Day Optimism You are invited to two panels today on climate and environmental policy, By ROGER PIELKE, JR.
What the essay did not address is whether or not there is an empirical and scientific basis for an outlook on the environment that is more hopeful than…
17 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
4
1
Twenty-Five State AGs Sue Biden EPA Over Economy-Crushing Emissions Mandates by Leslie Eastman
U.S. power plant owners warned these plans were unworkable, relying too heavily on costly technologies that are not yet proven at scale.
18 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
7
In Another Blow To Biden’s Green Schemes, New York Scraps Three Offshore Wind Projects, by Nick Pope
Three New York offshore wind projects were canceled Friday in the latest sign of trouble for the stumbling industry and President Joe Biden’s green…
18 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
7
1
"Hey, Joe, Now's the Time You Should Do A Climate Emergency, Man" By Jim Willis
Bloomberg is reporting that White House officials have restarted discussions about potentially declaring a national “climate emergency” in order to…
19 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
6
1
Tracking The Demise Of The U.S. Green Energy Transition, By Francis Menton
On the regulatory onslaught front, on March 7, 2024 Thomas Pyle of the IER put out a list of “200 Ways the Biden Administration and Democrats Have Made…
19 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
5
Solar cannibals, by IRINA SLAV
“I call it solar cannibals but more serious people call it “the renewables cannibalization effect,” occurring when wind and/or solar are generating so…
19 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
4
1
How Many Billions of People Would Die Under Net Zero? By Chris Morrison
Dr. Patrick Moore, one of the original founders of Greenpeace. Interviewed on Fox News, he said: “If we ban fossil fuels, agricultural production would…
20 hrs ago
•
Stephen Heins
9
EPA’s Power Plant Standards: Just the Facts The EPA's power plant standards will ensure that utilities pursue the clean energy investments…
More hyperbole, empty words, and regulatory overreach. How long can the EPA act like a rogue agency making up laws before Supreme Court finally says…
Apr 21
•
Stephen Heins
7
